(Adnkronos) – September 2, 2025_ The prestigious Italian brand Rustichella d'Abruzzo, known as the "king of pasta," has been officially introduced in Taiwan by Dongyuan International. Founded in 1924 by Piero Peduzzi in Abruzzo, the brand combines tradition and innovation, offering high-quality pasta made with durum wheat and spring water. Renowned Taiwanese chef Wang Jiaping created five classic dishes using Rustichella pasta, demonstrating the exceptional versatility and unique flavor of these products. The news was reported by scooptw.com. Rustichella d'Abruzzo stands out for its commitment to sustainability, using eco-friendly packaging, and promoting Italian food culture in Taiwan. Fonte: https://www.scooptw.com —rassegna-stampa/inglesewebinfo@adnkronos.com (Web Info)



Pubblicato il 3 Settembre 2025