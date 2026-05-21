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Japan: Italian poetry by Francesca Del Monaco published in The Mainichi

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(Adnkronos) – May 20, 2026_ A short poem by Francesca Del Monaco, originally from Abruzzo, Italy, was published in the Japanese newspaper The Mainichi. The text, titled "Daytime Moon — the bubbles in the dough as it rises," evokes evocative images of nature and everyday life. The selection of this work was curated by Dhugal J. Lindsay, highlighting a cultural bridge between Italy and Japan. The publication of an Italian author in a Japanese publication underscores the international interest in Italian creativity, according to the website mainichi.jp, highlighting the spread of Italian culture in Japan. This episode demonstrates how Italian poetry is finding space and appreciation even in international publishing contexts, reaching a global audience. Fonte: https://www.mainichi.jp 
—rassegna-stampa/inglesewebinfo@adnkronos.com (Web Info)


Pubblicato il 21 Maggio 2026

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